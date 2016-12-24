TV preview: The Great Christmas Bake Off

While it might be soon heading to its new home on Channel 4, Mary, Paul, Mel and Sue get together for one last time with two yuletide specials of The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Charlotte Moore, director, BBC Content, says: “What a treat to bring two Great British Bake Off specials to BBC One this Christmas. Mary, Paul, Mel and Sue are the perfect recipe for the festive season.”

Each episode, they welcome back four bakers from past series and ask them to don their Christmas jumpers and aprons to tackle three festive challenges.

As ever, Christmas elves, Mel and Sue, will be spreading Christmas cheer throughout the tent, until, of course, the judging, where it’s business as usual for Paul ‘Scrooge’ Hollywood and Mary ‘Merry’ Berry as they decide which of the four will be winner of The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Who knows whether the show will survive the move, so sit back, relax and enjoy one of the biggest hits of the small screen in recent years.

The Great Christmas Bake Off, BBC1, Christmas Day, 4.45pm; Boxing Day 7pm