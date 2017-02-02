TV preview: The Good Karma Hospital

If you’re craving a winter warmer, a dose of ITV’s new six-part medical drama The Good Karma Hospital might be all the help you need.

Both warming and life-affirming, it’s set to throw shade over dreary evenings, by escorting viewers to a vibrant coastal town in tropical south India.

Brimming with character, colour and charisma, the show tells the story of junior doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia), who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from heartbreak.

She anticipates the sunshine and picture-perfect beaches, she’s even prepared for the tuk-tuks and the Delhi-belly – but what she doesn’t expect are the realities of work, life and even love at an under-resourced and overworked cottage hospital.

Run by a gloriously eccentric Englishwoman – Doctor Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman) – The Good Karma Hospital is the beating heart of the local community, held together by a hard-working, hand-picked team of British and Indian medics.

But as Walker adjusts to her new life in India, she realises that the hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost – it’s a home.

