TV preview: The Entire Universe

The Entire Universe is a unique collaboration between Eric Idle and Brian Cox, alongside the creators of the hit Monty Python musical Spamalot.

It’s ambition is simple – to tell the story of the birth of the universe – in just one hour.

Given Idle’s involvement the set-up is typically offbeat. Cox agrees to present a scientific lecture for Rutland Weekend Television, but when he arrives at the studio he soon realises that what Idle has produced a glittering musical, choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Ever game for a laugh, everyone’s favourite physicist jumps on board for the ride and so begins a journey to the centre of the earth and back where Warwick Davis plays the part of The Big Bang, Noel Fielding takes on Einstein and Hannah Waddingham tackles time, while Robin Ince attempts to keep order.

The Entire Universe, BBC2, Boxing Day, 9.30pm