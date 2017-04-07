TV preview: Our Friend Victoria

Our Friend Victoria is a brand new six-part series in which Victoria Wood’s extensive archive is introduced and celebrated.

Episode one is presented by the late comedian’s friend and collaborator Julie Walters, who looks at Victoria’s take on age and her unforgettable characters. From naïve teenagers like Chrissie, the long-distance swimmer, to the lovable misfits that were the dinnerladies – and not forgetting the hip-creaking, old crones, beautifully brought to life by Julie. These characters were grounded in the everyday however exaggerated.

Clips include classic sketches including the unforgettable Waitress sketch (AKA Two Soups) and Acorn Antiques showcasing Victoria’s penchant for picking out little quirks that made her old characters universally recognisable.

Julie is joined by fellow co-stars Celia Imrie, Duncan Preston, Anne Reid, Maxine Peake, Thelma Barlow and Shobna Gulati. Friends and fans including Michael Ball, Richard E. Grant, Aisling Bea, Ted Robbins, Kate Robbins and Harriet Thorpe who discuss why she’s not just their friend but Our Friend, Victoria.

All this, along with rare behind-the-scenes photos, make this series a must-see for Victoria Wood fans.

Our Friend Victoria, BBC1, Tuesday, 9.30pm