TV preview: Our Dancing Town

Choreographer Steve Elias has a dream to bring dance to the streets of four Yorkshire towns, in a series of spectacles inspired by the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Built like a rugby prop forward, Steve Elias does not look like your typical choreographer. But with a career spanning 25 years, including roles in everything from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Billy Elliot, he is definitely the man for the job.

Steve wants to get everyone, from gifted amateurs to complete novices, up and moving. “My mission is get the people of Yorkshire on their dancing feet. I genuinely believe dance can change lives,” he says.

“When it comes to ability, we aren’t looking for perfection, the choreography is all about scale and impact. This really is dancing in the street – professionally choreographed and captured in one continuous and awe-inspiring shot.”

In each of the first three episodes, Steve will head to a town in Yorkshire – Barnsley, Huddersfield and Skipton – where his task will be to persuade, cajole and mentor local residents. In the final two programmes, he brings all three towns together and attempts to pull off one, final dance spectacular in York as he celebrates the whole of the county.

Our Dancing Town, BBC2, Tuesday, 9pm