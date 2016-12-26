TV preview - James May: The Christmas Reassembler

James May returns for another series, once again slowly building everyday items from their component parts and discovering what it takes to actually get them to work.

Here he reassembles and reminisces about the gift that all boys dream of finding under the Christmas tree: the Hornby toy train and track.

In his workshop, James will face the object as it is laid out in all its individual parts, and has to work out how exactly how the thing is pieced back together. And if that wasn’t challenging enough, James then faces the nervous climax where he discovers if it actually works.

James May: The Christmas Reassembler, BBC4, December 28, 9pm