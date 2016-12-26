TV preview: Ethel and Ernest

Based on the award-winning graphic novel by Raymond Briggs, this heart-warming animated feature tells the story of his own parents, Ethel and Ernest, two ordinary Londoners living through a period of extraordinary events and immense social change.

From their chance meeting in the 1920s, to the birth of Raymond and beyond, we see some of the most defining moments of the 20th Century through their eyes: the darkness of the Great Depression to the build up to the Second World War, the Blitz to VE Day and the emergence of a generation from post-war austerity to the cultural enlightenment of the 1960s.

A multi-generational team of top British talent provide the voices for Raymond Briggs’ characters, headed up by Oscar winner Jim Broadbent and Golden Globe winner Brenda Blethyn in the title roles, and Olivier Award Winner Luke Treadaway as Raymond.

Ethel and Ernest, BBC1, December 28, 7.30pm