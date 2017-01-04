TV preview: Death in Paradise

DI Humphrey Goodman returns for the sixth series of the popular drama and the first episode opens true to form when the team is left stumped when volcanologist Stephen Langham is found dead half way up a live volcano, after failing to return from a night shift.

With all evidence and the pathologist’s report pointing towards a heart attack, death by natural causes is suspected by all.

Humphrey, however, is convinced that one of the observatory team had a part to play in Langham’s untimely demise. With the security swipe-card system providing each of the three other scientists with an alibi for the time of the murder, how could any of them have committed the crime?

Unable to find any physical evidence of murder, the team have a tough task ahead of them. Puzzled by some seemingly missing equipment at the scene of the crime and the timely presence of Saint Marie’s mayor, Humphrey soon discovers that Stephen and his colleagues, including his brother, didn’t always see eye to eye and everyone appears to be hiding a secret.

Death in Paradise, Thursday, BBC1, 9pm