TV preview: David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey

In January Dame Shirley Bassey reaches her milestone 80th birthday.

In celebration of her phenomenal career, David Walliams invites viewers to join Dame Shirley for a special night of entertainment from the global icon.

The one-off special, to be broadcast at Christmas ahead of her 80th birthday, will feature a lavish mix of entertainment, comedy, surprises and of course live music, with the Dame thrilling viewers as she performs some of her biggest and best-loved classics backed by a live studio orchestra.

Dame Shirley says: “I’m excited to be recording a TV special alongside David Walliams and the BBC. This will mark two very special milestones for me – an occasion not to miss! We just need to work out how to fit a 60-year career into 60 minutes.”

David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey, BBC1, Christmas Eve, 9pm