TV preview: Colombia with Simon Reeve

Simon Reeve is on a journey around Colombia, one of the most spectacular countries in the world, which for 50 years has been gripped by a brutal civil war.

He starts his journey on the tropical Rosario islands to explore the murky history of Colombia’s drug barons, visiting the nearby port city of Cartagena, where a historic peace deal was signed by the government and the guerrilla army Farc, bringing an end to the long war.

In the capital Bogota he visits victims of the conflict – women who survive by singing for donations of clothes and shoes.

Deep in the jungle, he meets Mauricio Jaramillo, one of the leaders of Farc, and confronts him about the many atrocities committed by the group.

Simon also travels south to the Pacific coast city of Buenaventura to find out more about the other players in the conflict: the fearsome far-right paramilitaries.

Despite the formidable challenges, he finds hope for the future in the notorious city of Medellin – once home to Pablo Escobar’s notorious cartel.

Simon meets the former mayor to find out how the city has been transformed from the “most dangerous city on earth” to one of Colombia’s liveliest and most creative.

Colombia with Simon Reeve, Sunday, BBC2, 9pm