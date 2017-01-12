TV preview - Call the Midwife: The Casebook

Stephen McGann, better known to Call the Midwife viewers as Dr. Patrick Turner, takes us on a powerful, personal journey as he travels the country to meet midwives, nuns and doctors who experienced the joys and dangers of childbirth in the 1950s and 1960s.

From meeting a midwife who trained with the author Jennifer Worth with the nuns in the East End of London, Stephen’s journey will introduce him to a photographer who chronicled the appalling social conditions of the time and a nun who became a midwife and subsequently left orders in order to have a child. He also revisits the home where he was born, to tell his very own Call the Midwife story.

Shot in an observational style, using archive footage, expert interviews and moving personal stories the film tracks the birth of the NHS, highlights the beginnings of a modern multicultural Britain, the impact of contraception on the sexual revolution and how scientific medical advances changed the way we live.

The film also features an in-depth interview with series creator and writer Heidi Thomas on how she finds and adapts genuine human stories.

Call the Midwife: The Casebook, BBC1, Sunday, 5.05pm