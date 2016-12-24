TV preview: Call The Midwife

The Christmas Special this year will see Call The Midwife transported to the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

Nonnatus House receives an SOS from a tiny mission hospital. Understaffed, underfunded, and with a poor water supply, struggling Hope Clinic is faced with closure. Can our much-loved medics and midwives make a difference to the people whose lives depend upon its work? Far from home and everything familiar, the team are both shaken and exhilarated by the challenges they face – and by the time the mission trip is over, some lives are permanently changed.

Sinead Cusack joins the Christmas Special cast and Pippa Harris, executive producer says: “With our Christmas Special set against the dramatic backdrop of South Africa, series six which will follow it is shaping up to be our strongest yet. Definitely one to watch.”

Call the Midwife, BBC1, Christmas Day, 8pm