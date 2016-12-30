TV preview: Britain’s Best Walks With Julia Bradbury

Julia Bradbury takes us on an insightful, watchable guide to the best of walking Britain.

Showing us her personal favourites, the walking queen reveals breath-taking landscapes, colourful local characters and the best watering holes along the way.

Julia is always on the lookout for great walks, and with thousands of routes across the UK to choose from, this series offers her insider’s guide to those well-known and lesser known gems – from dramatic coastal trails to epic mountain fells.

Using her expert knowledge and experience, each week, she chooses her favourite walk from a distinct type of British landscape – ranging across islands, lakes, fells, countryside, coastal and riverside walks.

With six great walking options across the country, the series offers an unmissable outdoor adventure, as well as revealing Julia’s secret insights into each landscape category. As walking is the nation’s most-loved outdoor activity – with a staggering 24 million of us heading to Britain’s hottest walking spots – Julia explores why we love walking and what we can discover from these very different landscapes.

Julia said: “It’s always a great feeling to tog up and get the walking boots back on. In this series I get to explore some of our most distinctive landscapes and show off the enormous variety of our countryside. For a small island we sure have a lot to boast about.

“Walking is for everyone, so I’m hoping to show viewers some of Britain’s best in this series and inspire them to get out there and have fun.”

Britain’s Best Walks With Julia Bradbury, New Year’s Eve, ITV, 8pm