TV Choice: What to watch on TV and Streaming this week

TV editor Stuart Chandler finds the shows for you to watch when you've got a mo. . .

BBC iPlayer: Doctor Who

Why do floorboards creak? When a sinister landlord shows Bill and her friends the perfect houseshare, they have no idea what lies ahead... knock knock, who’s there? Catch the special binaural edition on iPlayer to get a 3D surround sound effect in your headphones.

BBC Three: Queer Britain

Riyadh explores the fundamentals of masculinity in a bid to understand why gay men are suffering from increased levels of body dysmorphic disorder, eating disorders and self-harm. Riyadh will be looking at where the pressure for masculine perfection is coming from.

Sky Boxsets: Futurama

Sky Box Sets and NOW TV present seasons 1-10 of Matt Groening’s Emmy® Award-winning animated comedy about a pizza delivery boy named Fry who awakens from a state of suspended animation to find himself in a futuristic world populated by aliens, robots and spaceships.

Amazon Video: American Gods

When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Left adrift by the recent death of his wife, Shadow is hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard. He finds himself in a hidden world where magic is real. . .

Netflix: The Keepers

Expectations are high for this new seven-part documentary about the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun. Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved high school teacher, went missing on November 7, 1969 - her body was found two months later

Sky Cinema: Suicide Squad (2016, Sky 15)

The titular Squad are a team of bickering supervillains strong-armed into doing good by a gloriously no-nonsense government agent (Viola Davis) and her gun-toting lackey (Joel Kinnaman). Davis is superb, frequently stealing the show from the far more eccentric characters under her command.

These include cold-blooded hitman/concerned father Deadshot (Will Smith), hoody-wearing lizard man Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and psychotic Barbie doll Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Jared Leto’s Joker pops up now and again to make life complicated, but the real trouble begins when Cara Delevingne’s Enchantress goes rogue.