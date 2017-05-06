TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Doctor Who, Saturday, 7.20pm, BBC One

David Suchet guest stars as the Landlord in this episode, Knock Knock.

Bill is moving in with some friends and they’ve found the perfect house - so what if it’s strangely cheap to rent, and the landlord is a little creepy?

The wind blows, the floorboards creak, and the Doctor thinks something is very wrong. What lurks in the strange tower at the heart of the building - and why can’t they find any way to enter it?

Pearl Mackie, who plays Bill talked about the the physical demands of filming Doctor Who:

“I think yesterday I walked about 3km! I’ve done a lot of running - not as much as I thought, actually, but we haven’t filmed the whole series yet so there may be a lot more to come. But it’s cool I like the physical element of the role - I did quite a physical show before this so I think it stood me in good stead for running away from monsters!”

A special binaural audio edition of this episode will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after it is broadcast on TV.

This creates a 3D surround sound effect for anyone wearing headphones, placing them at the heart of the action in this nail-biting episode.

BBC iPlayer: Top Gear Series 24: Episode 7

Matt LeBlanc drives an eight-wheeled rescue vehicle from Russia, Rory Reid turns the world’s ugliest car into a luxury yacht and Chris Harris reviews the new Porsche Cayman. Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay is the studio guest.

BBC III: Can’t Cope won’t cope

When Aisling saves her boss from a disastrous quirk of fate, the entire office is given the afternoon off.

Inviting Danielle to the drunken celebrations, things get out of hand when the two friends decide to visit a remote part of Dublin to watch some illicit activity.

Sky Box Sets: Banshee

All four seasons of the gritty pulp thriller.

The story begin when a paroled master thief (Antony Starr) heads to the Pennsylvania townof Banshee, assumes the identity of the town’s murdered sheriff and sets off on a mission to impose his own brand of justice. From Thursday.

Amazon Prime: American Gods

Shadow Moon’s plan to live quietly with his wife comes to an abrupt end when she’s killed. Into his life walks Wednesday, a mysterious figure who turns out to be the god Odin, and he needs Shadow to help him gather up his fellow old gods to help confront a range of new and powerful deities.

Netflix: The Mars Generation

Could mankind soon make the journey to Mars?

The makers of this documentary certainly believe so, as they explore the future of space exploration through the eyes of the teenage trainees who hope they will be among the first humans to set foot on the Red Planet.

Sky Cinema: Independence Day:Resurgence (2016, Sky 12)

They’re baaack!!!

Yep, apparently Jeff Goldblum and co didn’t get the job done in 1996 and the world’s landmarks are going to pay the price for it.

A moon-based defence station isn’t enough to stop returning alien invaders from shattering 20 years of intergalactic peace and quiet, spaceships the size of oceans descending from the heavens and causing fresh headaches for Goldblum’s grey-haired scientist David Levinson and troubled ex-President Whitmore (Bill Pullman).

The young guns providing support include

Whitmore’s daughter, her hunky pilot boyfriend (Liam Hemsworth) and his rival (Jessie Usher) - the storyline son of original star Will Smith.