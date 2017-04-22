TV Choice: What to watch on TV and Streaming this week

TV editor Stuart Chandler finds the shows for you to watch when you've got a mo. . .

BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who



Two worlds collide when the Doctor meets Bill, and a chance encounter with a girl with a star in her eye leads to a terrifying chase across time and space. Bill’s mind is opened to a universe that is bigger and more exciting than she could possibly have imagined. But who is the Doctor, and what is his mission?

BBC Three

Happy Man



Comedian Jack Rooke’s best friend Olly took his own life after losing his battle with depression. Now, 23-year-old Jack is opening up about his own experiences, as he hosts this three-part documentary series which aims to get young men to think about how they look after their mental health.

Sky Box Sets

Banshee

All four seasons of the gritty pulp thriller from the creator of True Blood. The story begins when a paroled master thief heads to the Pennsylvania town of Banshee, assumes the identity of the town’s murdered sheriff and sets off on a mission to impose his own brand of justice.

Amazon Prime Instant Video

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story

A fascinating docuseries chronicling Playboy magazine’s charismatic founder, Hugh Hefner, and his impact on global culture. Told from his unique perspective with never-before-seen footage from his private archive, discover the captivating story about the man behind the bunny.