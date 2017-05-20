TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler find the best of the streams, catch-ups and downloads for you this week.

King Charles III

Martin Shaw is back as George Gently.

Adapted by Mike Bartlett from his stage play,this is part political thriller, part family drama. Prince Charles has waited his entire life to ascend to the British throne. But after the Queen’s death, he immediately finds himself wrestling his conscience over a bill to sign into law.

My Big GayJewish Conversion

Simon Atkins is on a personal journey for exploring different religious attitudes to being gay. He wants to find out if Judaism is more tolerant of his sexuality than his Catholic faith, but is it a case of better the devil you know? He visits Tel Aviv, where Gay Pride has been celebrated since 1979.

Finding Carter

This captivating family drama centres on Carter Stevens (Kathryn Prescott, Skins), a popular teenage girl who thinks she has the perfect life until one night she is told that the woman who she believes to be her biological mother actually abducted her as a toddler. Seasons one and two.

Dead Man Down

Danish director Niels Arden Oplev helms this revenge thriller starring Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace. When merciless crime boss Alphonse discovers a number of his acolytes murdered he turns to his most trusted henchmen, Victor (Farrell) and Darcy (Dominic Cooper), for answers.

Anne With An E

A new adaptation of LM Montgomery’s much-loved Anne of Green Gables. Ageing siblings Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (RH Thomson) adopt Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty). Has she finally found a place where she truly belongs?

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016, Sky 15)

Edina (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) are back on our screens, but the PR biz isn’t what it used to be. A shrinking client list limited to the likes of Lulu and Baby Spice means Eddie might have to give up her lavish West London pad, so when news filters through that Kate Moss is looking for new representation it’s all hands on deck.

Cornering her at a party proves manageable, not knocking her – arse over elbow – into the freezing cold Thames less so. Cue a mad dash to Cannes to escape the media backlash, plenty more chaos and even more celebrity cameos.Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.

And one more from the telly. . .

Inspector George Gently, BBC One, Sunday, 8.30pm

The North East, 1970. On the brink of retirement, DCI Gently and his team investigate a body found in a chemical waste tank.

When Gently discovers the victim’s wife was convicted of the murder eight years ago, he decides to re-open the case - a controversial move. But DI Bacchus opposes Gently’s decision, not least because he worked as a DS on the original investigation - putting mentor and protégé at complete odds.

Is Gently about to expose an appalling miscarriage of justice, or will he sacrifice his reputation and legacy for a convicted murderer? A decade after first meeting Inspector George Gently, it’s time to say goodbye to the straight-talking detective.

The occasion marks a moment of reflection for actor Martin Shaw.

“I shall miss most of all the companionship and comradeship of the people who have been part of it right from the start,” said the 72-year-old who’s breathed life into the character created by Peter Flannery from the novels by Alan Hunter for the past 10 years.

Asked if he believes it’s a fitting end to the decade-long show, Shaw doesn’t want to presume what the viewers’ reaction will be, but he’s hopeful they’ll appreciate the sense of resolution.

“I can’t speak for whether the audience will be happy with our ending or not, but there will be a conclusion,” he says.