TV CHOICE AND VIDEO PREVIEW: New drama is a long way from The Square

Kat and Alfie: Redwater, Thursday, 8pm, BBC One

EastEnders favourites Kat and Alfie Moon are back on screen in new drama Redwater in which they travel to Ireland to track down the son Kat gave up for adoption when she was just 14..

Kathleen (Jessie Wallace), Alfie (Shane Ritchie) and Tommy (Henry Proctor) arrive in Redwater, where celebrations are in full flow for a lively annual fundraiser, that pitches them into the heart of the community.

Despite promising Alfie that she will keep a low profile Kathleen can’t rest, and is already on the hunt for her son. Andrew (Peter Campion), son of Roisin (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Padraig (Stephen Hogan) and wife of local Garda Bernie (Susan Ateh) seems the perfect fit. Could she have found him so soon?

Alfie urges caution and not to get her hopes up. But this is Kat Slater, not known for caution, and the inhabitants tongues start wagging and conspiracy theories form, as they wonder if The Moons really are visiting just for a holiday…

Wallace and Richie are joined by an impressive ensemble cast, including veteran Irish actress Fionnula Flanagan and The Commitments star Maria Doyle Kennedy.

“Every character has got their own story to tell. Some of them are solo stories and some of them intertwine with other characters,” says Richie. “This whole community has a dark history.”