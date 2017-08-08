Tensions will rise in Nadiya’s new show

LEEDS’ own star baker has warned that tensions will rise in her new BBC programme that will rival Bake Off.

Nadiya Hussain, who won the former BBC baking show in 2015, will present BBC Two’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown, which will pit 16 families against each other with challenges set in their kitchens at home and also at the programme’s studio.

Nadiya said the competition is “not just about the food, but also about the dynamics of the family”. She added: “These are family members: you can see sometimes there is tension and sometimes they work really well together - but when you cook together you cook very differently.”