Television Highlight AND VIDEO: Man In An Orange shirt comes to BBC

Monday, 9pm, BBC TWO

The flagship drama in the BBC’s Gay Britannia season, a collection of programmes to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act.

In his screenwriting debut, bestselling British novelist Patrick Gale tells two love stories, 60 years apart - stories linked by family and a painting, with a secret that echoes down the generations. Featuring a cast including the Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave, Man in an Orange Shirt charts the challenges and huge changes to gay lives from the Second World War to the present day.

It is 1944, and in the chaos of war British Army Captain Michael Berryman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) meets the artist Thomas March (James McArdle) in Southern Italy. Despite the fact he has a young fiancé Flora (Joanna Vanderham) waiting for him back at home, Michael finds himself falling for Thomas’ bohemian charms. When the war ends they steal some time away at

Michael’s secluded cottage, where they briefly experience life as a couple and Thomas paints Michael’s portrait, ‘Man In An Orange Shirt’. Michael then returns to the very different life in London he left before the war. Thomas returns to the relative freedom of Soho where, at great personal risk, he can live the life of a gay man.

Will their old lives be enough to satisfy Michael and Thomas in the wake of what they had before?