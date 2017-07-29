Television Choice - BBC, Sky, Netflix, Amazon - the best of streaming

Stuart Chandler searches the information superhighway for the best of stuff not on yer regular telly.

BBC iPlayer - I Know who you are

Spanish drama. An injured and disorientated man arrives on foot at a petrol station, claiming to have no memory of who he is or how he got there. In hospital, he is visited by his wife, who informs him that he is a prestigious lawyer, and their niece Ana is missing.

BBC Three - Upstate Purgatory

In Albany jail, New York, inmates may be held for a year before a judge’s sentence seals their fate. For many, it’s a time to confront the devastating consequences of their past. A searing portrait of four prisoners trying to escape the devastation of their past.

Sky Box Sets - Secrets & Lies: Seasons 1-2

Sky Box Sets presents every episode of the American mystery drama starring Juliette Lewis as the unflappable and formidable detective Andrea Cornell. Season one tells the story of Ben Crawford (Ryan Phillipe), a regular guy who goes from good samaritan to murder suspect.

Amazon Video - The Girlfriend Experience

Christine Reade (Riley Keough) is a second year student at Chicago-Burnham Law School and a new intern a prestigious firm. Working hard to establish herself at the firm, her focus quickly shifts when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.

Netflix - The Incredible Jessica James

Smart and funny comedy from writer-director Jim Strouse. It follows the titular Jessica, an aspiring New York playwright who tries to get over a painful break-up by going on a blind date with app designer Boone (Chris O’Dowd). However, he still carries a torch for his ex-wife, but the mutual heartbreak he shares with Jessica leads to a budding romance.

Sky Cinema - The Infiltrator (2016, Sky 15)

Brad Furman’s 80s-set crime drama sees Bryan Cranston return to the familiar world of money launderers and drug dealers, only this time he’s on the side of the law. The Breaking Bad star is on brilliant, chameleon-like form as Robert Mazur, the real-life federal agent who inserted himself into the intricate criminal network of Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar.

The trick was to chase the cash rather than the product, but as he moved further and further up the food chain the stakes got higher and room for error shrunk by the second. Strong support comes from John Leguizamo, Benjamin Bratt and Diane Kruger.

One From The Telly - The Secret Life of a Holiday Resort, Channel 4, Friday, 8pm

Last year, in an extraordinary summer in which Britain voted to leave the EU, Spain welcomed over 10 million Brits on holiday – two million more than the year before. With access to the largest all-inclusive resort on the Costa del Sol, this programme observes the quirks of the British holidaymaker.

From getting towels on the loungers to consuming up to 6,000 calories a day at the all-you-can-eat buffet, The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort follows Brits taking a break in the sun.

There’s also the staff, who cater to every need of the 3,000 guests, providing four tonnes of bacon and five tonnes of chips per week. The programme meets the Lloyd family, from Northampton, including 12-year-old Danny – whose singing and dancing proves a hit at the aqua fit class.

With the average British family spending only 36 minutes together each day, the Wades from Southend are hoping to bond via the resort’s all-inclusive entertainment – but will the kids stop bickering? There’s also James and Leanne from Preston, battling the crowds during the morning stampede for the pool.