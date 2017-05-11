Big Interview AND TRAILER: Hardest-working man in showbiz give us a suitable tale for our times

With more than five decades of esteemed roles under his belt, Ian McShane is an acting legend. Now with a starring role in Amazon Original series American Gods, he tells Gemma Dunn he’s counting his blessings

Ian McShane is reflecting on his lengthy career.

“It was 55 years ago that I was leaving drama school to go and do The Wild And The Willing,” he ruminates, smiling as talk turns to his 1962 film debut.

“I’ve had a very blessed career in many ways... Lucky! But you need a bit of talent to go along with it and we’re a sort of dying breed.

“My old friend Johnny Hurt, recently,” adds the Blackburn-born star, referring to Merlin actor Sir John who died in January aged 77. “So I have one less old friend from that time - the Sixties actors that went from movies to television to theatre to back again - but we’re still going.”

McShane, looking far younger than his 74 years, with his enviable mop of black hair and Californian tan (he now lives in the Sunshine State), is on great form, his unmistakable Lancashire voice booming as he reels off anecdotes from his time in the spotlight.

Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr Wednesday.

Today, he’s back in the UK, but his admission of a cold (“It’s the London lurgy”) suggests he’s ready to return to warmer climes.

“I love it. I come back all the time because my kids [McShane has a son and daughter with his ex-wife, Ruth Post], grandkids and my mum are here, but I do love a bit of sunshine,” he quips of his relocation to Venice Beach, where he lives with his current wife, Gwen Humble.

And who are we to deprive McShane of the well-deserved fruits of his labour?

Born in Blackburn to parents Irene and football player Harry McShane, the actor’s made a name for himself with iconic characters, such as trickster antiques dealer Lovejoy, the fierce Al Swearengen in HBO series Deadwood, for which he won a Golden Globe, and fearsome pirate Blackbeard in Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

His trademark steely glare also saw him recently reprise his role as club owner/ex-assassin Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2, a project he speaks of with great affection, for “it came from nowhere”.

But it’s his latest appointment as Mr Wednesday - a crafty and endlessly charismatic con man - in the Amazon original series American Gods, that’s really turning heads.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, the fantasy-drama, developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, posits a different kind of war brewing.

In a bid for power, Mr Wednesday enlists protagonist and ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) as part of his cross-country mission to unite the Old Gods that have assimilated themselves into normal American life - seduced by money, technology and celebrity - to fight the wave of powerful New Gods.

For McShane, the appeal was instant.

“I don’t watch everything I do but this is really amazing. It’s marvellous, it’s a different kind of show,” he enthuses.

It’s not just a mass of special effects, either: “It’s grounding. The book is a blue print crying out for a television series. “

Is it fair to say the subject matter speaks to the landmark Trump-era?

“It’s not overtly political,” McShane reasons. “It simply reflects what society is going through.

“I think the book would have been relevant at any time. What the book deals with is not a procedural, it’s not a cop story and it’s not a medical story, it’s a story that talks about the bigger issues that we like to talk about - life, love, where we come from, the modern world. And you can’t fight the modern world; [Mr] Wednesday wants to fight it, but that’s him.

“For all the other Gods, it’s the story of coming to America: immigration, faith... What Gaiman is saying is whatever faith you have, it doesn’t matter, as long as you have faith in something, or you’ll just be a boring cynic and you’ll suffer from the frustration of the faithless.

“It’s a gift doing things with people who are prepared to spend money, like Amazon, Starz, and our friends at Fremantle,” he adds.

“Every day is challenging, but if you love what you do, that’s great.

“It’s a job, you’re lucky to do it,” McShane finishes. “If I’d been a footballer, my career would have been over 40 years ago, so here we are still going!”

American Gods is available exclusively on Amazon Video now