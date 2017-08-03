PREVIEW: X Factor winner Matt Terry to headline Flamingo Land's Party In The Park August 19 - tickets from £10

The X Factor champion Matt Terry will headline Flamingo Land's Party In The Park on Saturday, August 19 with tickets from £10.

Guest support is the Jeff Dingle Band - Jeff's appearance on American Idol in 2004 made him an overnight global star. His music took him all over the world, headlining festivals before settling in the UK.

Prices start at £10 and admission to the concert is free with Flamingo Land theme park and zoo entry tickets - whether you have a day pass, a Season Pass or if you are a Holiday Village guest.

Fans just wanting to ttend the concert can also enjoy one hour of theme park and zoo fun, followed by an evening of live entertainment by buying a Special Event Ticket, now available online, allowing entry from 5pm for only £10.

Matt came to fame after being placed in the boys category, mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, on the 13th UK series of The X Factor and was eventually crowned the winner.

Following this success, his winner's single, When Christmas Comes Around, peaked at number three in the UK singles chart.

He secured a recording deal with RCA records and his latest chart hit single is a remix of Subeme La Radio by Enrique Iglesias.

The new version of this track, which translates to Beam Me Up Radio, also features Enrique as well as Sean Paul and he will be performing it live at Flamingo Land.

Party in the Park concerts have become a firm Flamingo Land favourite, with thousands of visitors enjoying previous star guests.

Support The Jeff Dingle Band

“This will be our fourth Party in the Park this Season. The previous concerts have been a great success and we look forward to creating a sensational atmosphere again on our Riverside One all-weather stage as these two popular acts perform on Saturday, August 19,” said Sarah Mills Director of Marketing Flamingo Land Resort.

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert. Alternatively they can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for just £10 each.

“There is a wide variety of food and drink outlets around Riverside One so that guests can make it a social occasion.”

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the 2 main acts take to the stage. It will end around 10.30pm.

Tickets, further information about the theme park, zoo and holiday village, as well as the concert, can be found on the official website at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

Flamingo Land, recently named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York.

It's handy for repeat visits from all over the region, or for days out to and from the coast.

* Flamingo Land's Party in the Park End of Summer Party Finale will now take place on Saturday, September 2 and will star the voice of M People, Heather Small - for tickets and more details visit www.flamingoland.co.uk.

She had massive hits in the ‘90s including Moving On Up, How Can I Love You More?, Search For The Hero and One Night In Heaven.

The multi award winner has also released two solo albums and had major success with the anthem Proud. The track was used to promote London 2012 Olympics.