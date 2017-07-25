PREVIEW: Red, White and Brews - USA drinks celebrated as Whitelock's Beer Festival returns to Leeds' oldest pub

Red, White and Brews, celebrating beers from across the pond, is the star spangled named of this year's Whitelock's Beer Festival at Leeds' oldest pub - from Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30, 2017.

Whitelock's Ale House, in Turks Head Yard, is over 300-years old - established in 1715 - and they were pulling pints there long before the USA was even founded as a nation.

This year's third annual festival the the famous venue will showcase a huge selection of craft beers from across the USA.

It will highlight the strength, depth and influence of transatlantic brewers, and their impact on the UK's own beer culture.

There will be all manner of other rare, interesting and delicious beers on tap at the famous city centre venue, say organisers.

The festival beer list offers big treats on cask ales, including rare brews such as Odyssey's Cassie, one of the highest-rated pales in the world and not usually available on cask, along with Marble Dobber IPA.

There will be special collaborations between Whitelock’s and others such as Ridgeside, Kirkstall and Oskar Blues breweries.



The keg list includes more rarities like Firestone Walker's Parabola, scarcely found on keg, which has been named one of the best Imperial Stouts in the world, and Left Hand's Travellin Light, which was included in the list of Top 50 Kolsch-style Beers in the World, with Whitelock’s being one of only six places in the UK to serve it.

Imported keg, bottles and cans will also be available and feature the staple beer diet of Evil Twin and Founders.

The January 2016 launch of Whitelock’s new craft beer bar, The Turk's Head, brought a new dimension to the Whitelock's offer, with 12 keg lines and two on cask.

On Sunday - July 30 - The Turk’s Head will host two very special tutored beer tasting events, featuring rare breweries Lost Abbey and The Bruery, with tickets on sale now, the tastings will include five beers plus expert knowledge from The Bottle Shop. See links below.

Whitelock's Ale House, in Turks Head Yard, is over 300-years old - the oldest pub in Leeds.

It is not all about beer - a special American gin board will feature Dry Rye, Brooklyn and Junipero gin, alongside two unique gins from UK brewers, Northern Monk and Wild Beer.

Italian American street food heroes Capish? will be serving up a special menu over the weekend at the top of the yard, in their first ever visit to Leeds.

Whitelock's, one of the strongest purveyors of British cask ale in the country, with 11 hand-pulls and an ever-changing selection of real ales and home cooked food, is open seven days a week.



Whitelock's Beer Festival Dates & Times:

Thursday, July 27 - from 4pm

Friday, July 28 - all day

Saturday, July 29 – all day

Sunday, July 30 – until 11pm

Tickets and Information: A full list of breweries and beers will be available on the event Facebook page - CLICK HERE.



For details about The Lost Abbey Brewing Co tutored event – CLICK HERE.



Find out about The Bruery tutored event – CLICK HERE.



LINKS: Follow Whhitlocks on social media and for festival posts look out for and use the hashtag #whitelocksbeerfest17

Twitter: @WhitelocksLeeds

Facebook: www.facebook.com/whitelocksleeds

Official web site: www.whitelocksleeds.com