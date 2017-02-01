PREVIEW: Buddy Holly & Rock n Roll Legends tribute at Sheffield City Hall

Oh boy! Buddy Holly fans are in for a treat when South Yorkshire's own look and sound-a-like Andrew Morley takes the spotlight at Sheffield City Hall.

The 6ft 5ins gentle giant, in period attire, dark rimmed glasses and with a voice to pay worthy tribute to the Peggy Sue hit maker, is every inch his idol on stage.

Andrew, aged 36, from Brinsworth, a singer songwriter following his own musical aspirations, has taken over from his dad, Ian, who used to sell out shows with his own Buddy Holly tribute band, called Hollydayz.

Now it is Andrew's turn to wow the crowds.

VIDEO: Watch a home recorded demo of Andrew Morley singing his own penned song, Unbroken, on our YouTube video player - or CLICK HERE.

Buddy Holly & Rock n Roll Legends, a two hour live concert, brought by the city's own award winning band Past Masters, celebrates the music of the late, great Buddy Holly plus rock and roll icons of the 50s & 60s.

Buddy Holly tribute show at Sheffield City Hall

It plays at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall tonight, Wednesday, February 1, 2017, from 7.30pm.

Tickets, now limited, are £19.04. Buy in person on the door, call 0114 278 9789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

The show features over 40 timeless classics from this golden era of popular music, including all the Holly hits and is guaranteed to have you dancing in the aisles.

Andrew , with an uncanny look of his musical hero, is no stranger to the role. He was the lead in a production of Buddy a few years ago at Sheffield's Lyceum.

Buddy Holly tribute show at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall.

Now he is songwriting and performing in his own style. He released a debut album, Tomorrow, featuring Sheffield singer songwriter Richard Hawley and his band. He was so impressed that he played on several tracks.

He said: "I enjoyed playing the part in the Buddy stage musical but this is different. It's more like a concert. We play all the hits and more.

"It's about performing the music, using authentic costumes and guitars from the period. We've tried to create the most authentic live tribute show."

For more visit and like Andrew's Facebook page - CLICK HERE.