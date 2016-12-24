PREVIEW: Boxing Day homecoming for Sheffield superstar DJ producer Sandy Turnbull

Sheffield superstar DJ producer Sandy Turnbull will have fans in a spin on Boxing Day - he is playing a special homecoming.

Turnbull, celebrating a spectacularly successful 2016, plays a Delve Deeper event, alongside Moodymanc (Well Cut Records / 20:20 Vision), Dino (Bed / Chuff Chuff) and more, at cocktail bar SOYO, on Rockingham Street, 9pm to 3am.

It will celebrate a 2017 that saw his After Comiskey Park EP released to critical acclaim on his Galleria Records imprint.

The song picked up prestigious coverage in the dance press including, Mixmag Tune of The Month and DMC World Single of The Week. His recent Sound:Of DJ mix, for Ministry of Sound, saw them stating it was ‘one of the best’ they’ve published this year.

Originally from Barnsley, he cut his teeth in the DJ booth as Gatecrasher’s house resident, and went on to become resident DJ – and later, promoter – at Sheffield’s seminal underground house night, The Pin Up Club.

Over Sandy’s impressive 15 year career, his production has picked up support from such luminaires as Groove Armada, Tony Humphries, DJ Sneak, and Todd Terry, and released on a string of credible labels such as Guesthouse, Solid Ground, Look At You, Heavy, and Open Bar Music.

He’s one of Sheffield’s most consistent and versatile producers, always delivering quality house tunes from deep to disco, that the rest can dance to, whilst staying true to his artistic integrity and never following on-trend or passing fads.

Sandy has been a solid player on the UK house scene for over 15 years.

To celebrate the end of an amazing year he is planning to continue the Christmas festivities and help fans dance away the excess pounds to some exceptional music at SOYO on Monday, December 26.



It really was a small but respected night, called The Pin Up Club in Sheffield, where Sandy cemented his reputation as a DJ.

Pin Up would book some of the freshest upcoming talent along established guest DJs and acts and after his second appearance, Sandy was installed as weekly resident, then part of the promoting and booking team, bringing DJs such as Nic Fanciulli and Denney to Sheffield for the first time.

From this point, festival and club gigs across the UK, Europe then further afield started to fill his diary.

Sandy released his first production, Special, on Oscar P's Open Bar Music.

But it was in 2011 where he teamed up with DJ legend Danny Krivit on The Most Fantastic Thing, which earmarked the re-launching of Soulfuric Deep, shooting to the top of the Traxsource chart and staying there for over two weeks.

Sandy followed up a with Camino, on John Julius Knight's Blacklist label, which in turn topped the house charts and scored him a second number one record on Traxsource.

Since then his productions and remixes have been supported by such luminaries as Groove Armada, Derrick Carter, DJ Sneak, Soul Clap, Todd Terry, MK, Horse Meat Disco, Tony Humphries, Jimpster, Doorly, Grant Nelson, Blaze, and Quentin Harris, with those same releases snapped up for release on labels including as GuestHouse, Solid Ground, Look At You, Heavy, Naughty Boy as well as his own imprint, Galleria Records.

In an exclusive chat, ahead of the gig, he explained his 2016 highlight was when when his track his track, After Comiskey Park, was named Mixmag Tune Of The Month for November.

Mixmag only review a handful of tracks out of the thousands they get sent each month, so to be highlighted as the best record that month over some really big artists was huge.

He said: "I’ve been really proud with every release in 2016. All year I’ve had amazing support from some big artists and radio DJs. My releases, Make Me Cry and After Comiskey Park, are the two I’m most proud of and I’m not sure I could pick between them.

"I planned to collaborate with more singers and songwriters this year. While I have a couple of things in the pipeline, I would have liked to release a couple of really nice vocal records.

"I’ve just been working on the release schedule for my label Galleria up to the start of summer next year, which is about sixreleases. In 2017, I also have a remix coming out on Friday Fox Recordings.

"A track that came out this year called Because I Love You, is getting remixed by Jeff Dougler and Balu from Canada. I have a side project that will be releasing music next year but unfortunately I can’t give any secrets away about that just now.

"I’m really picky on which labels I release on and don’t even send music unless it is a label I really want to work with. Just this morning I have agreed to sign a new track to Guesthouse Music, which is based in Oakland California. That track is called A Little Sassiness so look out for that soon. I’m doing a remix for Friday Fox recordings which is track by Christian B & Lavvy Levan called Feelin Alive and looking at a March release.

"I’ve got some exciting gigs outside the UK confirmed. A really huge event planned for Bank Holiday but the headline act is just about to sign the contract so that’s another one under wraps for a few more weeks.

"I think Delve Deeper was started in 2007 and has really stuck to its underground roots, even when it would have been easy for them to cash in on the deep house boom. I’m closing the main room after Moodymanc so it will be one of my more peak time sets full of rolling grooves and disco. I like to bring drum machines and samplers to make these sets extra special so hopefully there is enough room for these as well as three CDJs.

Are there any plans to bring back The Pin Up Club?

He added: "It’s something that has been discussed and talked about a lot. The founders Adam and Dean have moved respectively on to Kula Lumpur and Australia so it makes things a little tougher. If things come together at the right time with the right group of DJs you’ll definitely see another Pin Up Club party in 2017.

