Underground club night set to return

An underground music event which started in Leeds ten years ago and then played to clubbers in Barcelona is returning to the city where it started.

This one-off gathering will bring together all the party people who made the ‘mono_cult’ night so popular.

Headlining will be mono_cult regulars and Italian techno duo Tale of Us, as well as Northern Irish party starters Bicep.

It is at Canal Mills, March 4 and tickets are already on sale.

It started as a small gathering at The Lounge known for introducing house and techno acts to the city.

It grew into warehouse parties and New Year’s Day events and became established in London as well as having showcases in Barcelona.