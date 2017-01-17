Post Music - Interview: Steve Lamacq

To coincide with Independent Venue Week, BBC 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq is to broadcast his show from the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on January 23.

In an exclusive interview, he talks about the reasons for him going on tour and the important role that grassroots venues play not only in nurturing new talent but also as a hub for local musicians and music lovers alike.

He also shares his thoughts on what could be done to keep such venues alive.

