Neck Deep, Set It Off and Memphis May Fire among additions to Slam Dunk festival bill

Slam Dunk Festival 2017 has announced that Neck Deep, Citizen, Turnover, Set It Off, Memphis May Fire, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills and Oceans Ate Alaska will join headliners Enter Shikari for the multi-venue pop-punk festival in Leeds.

Welsh pop-punk sensations Neck Deep have enjoyed a mammoth 18 months, taking over festival main stages and leading a generation with their infectious singalong hooks on both sides of the Atlantic. With debut album ‘Wishful Thinking’ already landing as one of the genre’s definitive releases of the past few years, their return to Slam Dunk is set to be a true coronation of a band primed to continue their emphatic journey.

Coming from the ever evolving Run For Cover Records stable, labelmates Citizen and Turnover will be making the first appearances at Slam Dunk Festival.

On their return to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival, Citizen say: “Everyone in Citizen is ecstatic to return to the UK. Likewise, it’s exciting being able to play a fest and see some friends, something we’re not often able to do overseas.”

Leading with anthemic singalongs and unrelenting beatdowns alike, both Set it Off and Memphis May Fire will be making their return to Slam Dunk Festival.

Set It Off, the upbeat Floridian mob who are renowned for their exhilarating live show will be bringing their extensive feelgood back catalogue to the festival with acclaimed singles such as ‘Forever Stuck In Our Youth’ and ‘Ancient History’. Metal powerhouse Memphis May Fire are also set to bring a high-octane performance to Slam Dunk Festival 2017 as they return to the stage with blistering new album ‘This Light I Hold’.

Cody Carson of Set It Off says: “Slam Dunk is one of our favorite festivals to play. You guys never hold back, the energy is insane, and we get to see all of our friends in other bands that we usually don’t get to see otherwise. We can’t wait to play some new stuff for you all finally!”

Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire adds: “This will be our third time playing Slam Dunk Festival and we couldn’t be more excited about it! The UK feels like a seconnd home to us these days so we’re itching to get back and play material from our new album ‘This Light I Hold’.”

Fearless Records will be delivering a metalcore invasion as the visceral I Prevail, melodic thrillers Ice Nine Kills and tech-heavy Oceans Ate Alaska are all set to storm Birmingham, Leeds and Hatfield this May.

Kicking off in Birmingham on Saturday May 27, the festival will travel to Leeds on Sunday May 28 before finishing up in Hatfield on Monday May 29, once again ensuring the Slam Dunk Festival Bank Holiday Weekend is the only place to be to catch the finest in alternative music.

FULL LINE-UP TO DATE

Enter Shikari, Neck Deep, Beartooth, Tonight Alive, Citizen, Turnover, Set It Off, Against Me! The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Memphis May Fire, The Movielife, Trophy Eyes, Like Pacific, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For, We The Kings, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, Oceans Ate Alaska.

TICKET INFORMATION

Advance tickets £44 or £49 with after party are on sale now. www.slamdunkmusic.com