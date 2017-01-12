Music preview: Heavenly Weekend at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Heavenly Recordings returns to Hebden Bridge from January 19-22 for a second weekend in the hills.

Duke Garwood, TOY, Temples and Hooton Tennis Club will headline a four-night festival in legendary music venue The Trades Club.

Described as “the hippest venue in The North” by The Guardian, The Trades Club was built in 1923 by half a dozen trade unions. Membership was one penny per week and it had a sprung dance-floor that remains today. Still a socialist members club (the building is owned by the Labour Party) it acts a community hub that is also routinely voted as one of the top music venues in Britain, and regularly hosts international touring artists.

Heavenly Recordings previously celebrated their 25th anniversary in January 2015 over a snowbound weekend in Hebden Bridge, featuring artists that included Mark Lanegan, Stealing Sheep, The Wytches, Jimi Goodwin, The Voyeurs, Cherry Ghost, plus film screenings and Q&As.

A Heavenly Weekend In Hebden Bridge

Thursday January 19: Duke Garwood + M. Craft

Duke Garwood

Friday January 20: Hooton Tennis Club + The Parrots + Heavenly Jukebox DJs until 2am

Saturday January 21: Toy + H. Hawkline (solo) + Britain + Heavenly Jukebox DJs until 2am

Sunday January 22: Temples + Specials Guests

Duke Garwood has released five studio albums including Heavy Love and Black Pudding, a collaboration with Mark Lanegan. A new album will be released early 2017.

TOY

Recorded after living at the edge of the Mojave Desert, M Craft’s third album Blood Moon is a score for seclusion, a set of piano recordings comparable to the work of Talk Talk or Sufjan Stevens. This will be his first show promoting it outside of London

Hooton Tennis Club’s second album Big Box Of Chocolates was released in October and described by Mojo as “spontaneous and skewed, joyous and literate” and drew comparisons to Guided By Voices, Pavement and Big Star.

Spanish trio The Parrots play primordial, loose-hipped rock ‘n’ roll and released their debut album Los Niños Sin Miedo on Heavenly in 2016.

London-based quintet Toy release their third album Clear Shot in October 2016. It has been described as an “interrogation yet of their rain drenched and mushroom-speckled Anglo-mystic roots, through Radiophonic Workshop, Comus and Fairport, COUM and acid house all the way back to the druids.”

Hooton Tennis Club. Picture: Rob Blackham/ www.blackhamimages.com

Multi-instrumentalist player of odd-pop Huw Evans is H. Hawkline, rumoured to be from a “family lineage of 70s radio DJs and Welsh horror movie stars” and has worked with the likes of Cate Le Bon, Sweet Baboo and Gruff Rhys. He released his Heavenly debut In The Pink Of Condition in 2015 and returns with a follow-up in spring 2017.

Britain are a boy-girl duo from Preston, subtly blending elements of dream pop and post punk via a minimalist setup of guitar, synth and drum machine’. They are working on their debut EP, due for release in spring 2017.

Purveyors of new-psychedelia and space rock, Kettering quartet Temples’ 2014 debut album Sun Structures charted at No7 and was Rough Trade’s Album Of The Year. This is their first ever show in Hebden Bridge and precedes their anticipated follow-up in 2017.

Tickets for the event are available from http://thetradesclub.com/?p=14308