Music preview: 360 Club showcase for Independent Venue Week

Leeds music showcase the 360 Club is again taking part in Independent Venue Week, the annual celebration of small venues across the country.

The 360 Club, founded by Richard Watson, has a bill of four up and coming acts at its gig at The Library on Friday January 27.

DUSK, Glass Mountain, Fighting Caravans and Sam Wilde will all be taking part in the show.

DUSK are an electronic four-piece formed by graduates from Leeds College of Music. After releasing their debut single Dali in September they follow it up with an EP, Visions, which they are to launch during Independent Venue Week.

Glass Mountain, pictured, are an alt-rock quartet from Bradford who made waves last year with a striking video for their EP Glacial. Their single Cowboy Song is due out in March.

Fighting Caravans are an alternative rock sextet from Leeds inspired by bands such as Fat White Family and Grinderman. Their second EP is due out soon on Clue Records.

Mancunian singer-songwriter Sam Wilde’s style is said to be finely poised between anthemic rock and gentle Americana.

Details at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1902506613304048