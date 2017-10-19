Music interview – Marmozets

Marmozets frontman Becca McIntyre is meeting Elvis. Not the actual Elvis, she clarifies through a round of chuckles, but rather her best friend’s new-born son, who happens to share his name with The King himself.

There’s no old-school rhinestone-encrusted jumpsuits and Vegas glitz encroaching on the Bingley alt-rockers though; instead, they’re gearing up for the release of their second album next January, Knowing What You Know Now, with a brisk run of intimate shows across the country, including one at the new Brudenell Community Room in Leeds.

“It’s exciting for us, to release this baby of our own into the world,” she acknowledges excitedly. “With two sets of siblings, this is definitely the baby of this weird family. We’ve had this record under our belts for a while now. It’s a more mature outing. Everything we’ve been through, the good and the fun, we’ve channelled into this. We’ve learnt a lot over the past two years, and we’ve made something from those experiences that we really love and adore. We can’t wait to be touring it over the next two years, to be honest!”

She notes that the themes and lyrics explored were heavily inspired by her own personal hardships, and that she hopes they will convey a different sense of meaning to different fan demographics. “I always try to approach songwriting in an optimistic way now. I wouldn’t have said we were angry back in the old days, when we wrote The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets, but we had a lot of frustrated energy. It’s a hard one to try and explain but now we just try and let that positivity guide the process now.”

And with touring planned until the summer of 2019, what do the band plan to bring to the table for the fans? McIntyre is highly excited by their return to the stage. “Oh my God, it’s just being able to have that moment that we create. It’s been so long since our last shows, when we toured with Muse and did Reading and Leeds in 2015. We want to reconnect with everybody; we want everybody to be happy to be there.” She pauses and mulls over her words. “Like I said, this is a family. When you have a show that so heavily involves people, it’s wonderful to feel their love, to have everybody in the same boat. That’s what we’ve missed the most.”

Marmozets play at Brudenell Social Club Community Room on October 21. www.marmozets.co.uk