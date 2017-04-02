Federal agents search LA home of Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte

The home of Mel B's estranged husband has been searched by federal agents in the USA.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Stephen Belafonte as the former partner of the Leeds-born Spice Girl was met by officers outside his property in Los Angeles on Friday night.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed a search warrant was executed at a Hollywood Hills residence, but refused to provide further details on the "ongoing investigation".

In the video clip, an officer is heard asking Belafonte if he is carrying any weapons, to which he replies: "No no, nothing."

Belafonte is then seen walking towards the property with the group of officers.

In a separate clip, Belafonte denies being detained during the search, telling a reporter outside his home: "I was never in cuffs.

"They didn't detain me, they asked me questions real quick.

"Maybe someone's pranking."

Mel B filed for divorce from film producer Belafonte last month after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The 41-year-old singer - whose full name is Melanie Brown - cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.

She has requested joint custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison.