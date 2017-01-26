Kasabian to headline ‘incredible’ Leeds Festival

Rock group Kasabian are to headline Leeds Festival for the second time.

The Leicester four-piece, whose last four albums all reached Number One in the UK, will join Muse, Major Lazer and Bastille on the bill for this year’s event, which is due to take place at Bramham Park between August 25 and 27.

Speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Serge Pizzorno, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, said he was “definitely” looking forward to returning to a festival they’ve played several times over the last 12 years, most recently as headliners in 2012.

“It was one of the first festivals we headlined,” he recalled. “We came from the mosh pit so I know what it feels like to be stood in front of that stage in the crowd.

“That’s what we’re bringing to the festival – we’re there for the mosh pit. It always is such an incredible atmosphere, so the culmination...it’s going to be one hell of a night.”

Having worked their way up the bill “from the floor” in successive visits to the festival, Pizzorno, 35, said he felt Kasabian had built up a strong relationship with the event.

Kasabian singer Tom Meighan at Leeds Festival in 2012. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

“It’s one of those things, it’s sort of rooted in rock history, especially now where there’s festivals popping up everywhere and there’s a lot more pop vibes going on.

“It’s embraced the dance scene as well,” he added approvingly. “It’s thrown a few curveballs in the last few years which I think it had to. I saw Chase & Status play it one year and they absolutely smashed it. The crowd that’s what they wanted, so I think what’s great is it has this addition which is so important. You have to move with the times or you’re just dinosaurs.”

With the band due to release their sixth, as yet untitled, album before they play at this year’s festival, Pizzorno is expecting a good reception.

“The Leeds crowds are always incredible, the energy is ridiculous,” he said.

We came from the mosh pit so I know what it feels like to be stood in front of that stage in the crowd. Serge Pizzorno

Other additions to the festival bill announced today include Fatboy Slim, Two Door Cinema Club, Flume, Jimmy Eat World, Circa Waves, The Amity Affliction and Rat Boy.

Weekend camping tickets for Leeds Festival are priced £213. For details visit www.leedsfestival.com/