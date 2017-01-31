Gig review: Two Door Cinema Club at O2 Academy Leeds

Drawing heavily from debut album Tourist History, arguably their best known work, Two Door Cinema Club had the loyal sell-out crowd in their hands from the off.

Nearing close to ten years since their debut’s release, it was evident that none of the passion has waned by fans and the band alike. Indeed, the band’s self-imposed hiatus has provided them with an all new vigour, swagger and confidence, a band knowingly playing to its strengths whilst performing tracks from their most recent album Gameshow.

The years have been kind to Two Door Cinema Club, a band who could like so many others of the mid-noughties, have disappeared into obscurity with diminishing ticket returns.

Fans old and new were relentlessly treated to favourites ‘Under Cover Martyn’, ‘Do You Want It All’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘This Is The Life’. The atmosphere was electric and the whole place was jumping with energy, the band giving back as much as the fans.

Tracks from Gameshow were also given an airing, showcasing a more mature and accomplished sound, again testament to the bands hard work during their time away from touring.

Given the reaction to the evening, it’s fair to say if Two Door Cinema Club keep this up, something good can work for them in their upcoming festival dates across the year.