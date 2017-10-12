Gig review: This Feeling present The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo, Blackwaters and The Strawberries at The Wardrobe, Leeds

With a tenure spanning over a decade, Mikey Jonns and his team at This Feeling are no stranger to playing host to some of the most eclectic line-ups imaginable.

The aptly named ‘Alive’ tour has seen The Shimmer Band, Bang Bang Romeo and Blackwaters, who are undoubtedly three of the UK’s most exciting up and coming bands, travel the length and width of the country, playing live at some of our most intimate music venues.

The Strawberries at The Wardrobe, Leeds. Picture: Faith Gledhill

Bringing their immersive live show to The Wardrobe in Leeds, the golden trio were joined by local heroes The Strawberries who opened proceedings with a deliciously stylish and effervescent performance, combining passionately driven harmonies with atmospherically layered lyricism and proving that they are one of the cities’ finest exports.

Blackwaters are a delightfully vehement whirlwind of noise, excitement and raw energy. Opening with the powerful and audacious ‘Let The Good Times Roll’, this quartet most definitely ensured that they made a lasting impression. Their fervent, feisty punk-rock musical styling and gargantuan stage presence make for an all around electrifying performance, defined by searing vocals and relentlessly thunderous instrumentation.

Doncaster’s Bang Bang Romeo have been on a gradual ascent for a number of years now, leaving crowds transfixed wherever they go.

Leading lady Anastasia Walker, with her mind blowing vocal ability, is completely mesmerizing and holds the audience in the palm of her hand from start to finish. As a group, their chemistry is immediately evident; there is an unwavering aura of authenticity and zeal surrounding this band, and perhaps it is their ardent connection as individuals that makes what they do so very special.

Blackwaters at The Wardrobe, Leeds. Picture: Faith Gledhill

Bringing proceedings to a close were a band who know how to put on a show in every sense of the word, complete with dazzling lights, eccentric on stage attire and their own unique blend of exceedingly captivating electro-rock songcraft. The Shimmer Band powered through a short but dazzling set, and from the psychedelia infused opening number ‘What Is Mine?’, to the dizzying heights of ‘Shoot Me Baby’, one thing is for sure... they are indubitably destined for big things.