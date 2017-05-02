Gig review: The Kooks at O2 Academy Leeds

OVERFLOWING with energy, verve and conviction, The Kooks served up a brilliant performance which had their adoring fans longing for more.

On a nostalgic and raucous evening, the iconic indie outfit played plenty of classic material, B-sides and new tracks to a near capacity crowd.

The visit to Leeds formed part of their UK ‘Best Of...So Far’ tour to mark their tenth anniversary – and how their loyal supporters lapped it up.

With an extensive back catalogue to showcase, The Kooks impressed from start to finish in an outstanding set that lasted a full hour and a half.

Proceedings kick off with Eddie’s Gun before You Don’t Love Me and then Sofa Song.

Bad Habit goes down a storm before Down and Pull Me In crank things up further.

The Kooks at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Then we have the classic She Moves In Her Own Way which sends the crowd wild.

It is a slight surprise to see such a popular track played so early in the set but it works a treat and the atmosphere is electric.

Frontman Luke Pritchard plays to the crowd superbly and, with a huge smile on his face, it is clear he enjoys what he does and is passionate about it.

A moshpit soon forms in the main floor but the feelgood factor is such that fans in the packed balcony upstairs are also dancing in delight throughout.

Clean Cut Kid supported The Kooks at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

It looks and feels like one big party, with Be Who You Are, See the World, Is It Me and Ooh La come next before Sway, Forgive & Forget, See me now, Sweet emotion, Matchbox, Rosie, Seaside, Always Where I Need To Be, Broken Vow and Junk of the Heart all rapturously received.

The atmosphere is electric and the encore comes with Around the town, Shine on and Naïve, once again showing The Kooks to be a brilliant live band.