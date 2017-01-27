Gig review: Temples at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Hebden Bridge is renowned for retaining many of the cultural and visual properties of the Sixties, so perhaps there has never been a better band to play the Trades Club than Temples.

The ultimate example of a group who let the music do the talking, between-song banter was kept to a minimum as front-man James Bagshaw struggled to see through his long, curly bangs to peer out into the sold-out crowd.

This psychedelic evening, the first show for Temples in over a year, saw the four-piece showcase new songs from their upcoming LP, Volcano, as well as float into familiar territory, playing well-known tracks from their Top. 10 debut from 2014, Sun Structures.

Closing the ‘Heavenly Weekend’, Temples entranced their audience, made up of a diverse mix of ages. with chiming guitars, hypnotic vocals and a deep-penetrating rhythm section that pinned down the ethereal melodies of one of the most unique bands on the modern UK music scene.