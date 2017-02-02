Gig review: Marsicans at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

You’ll struggle to find a band more at home on stage, or more compelling to watch, than Leeds’ own Marsicans.

In the last 12 months, their instantly recognisable blend of smile-inducing indie-pop has earned them a coveted slot at Glastonbury festival, as well as a sold out headline show at the Brudenell Social Club.

Just weeks before the release of opulent new single ‘Friends’, the quartet took to the stage of Belgrave Music Hall for their first homecoming show of 2017, the penultimate in a run of tour dates in support of American headliners Hippo Campus.

From the very first note of Gone In A Second, they barely come up for air; dynamic on-stage verve, coupled with intelligent lyrics and harmonious vocal brio give them an endearing and euphonious edge throughout.

The likes of Arms Of Another and Far Away are Marsicans at their boisterous, rip-roaring best, whilst at the other end of the spectrum is the as of yet unreleased Too Good, introduced by bassist/vocalist Rob as a ‘love song’.

A congruous cover of Michael Jacksons’ Man In The Mirror leads into Swimming, which with it’s vibrant melodies and sonorous flair exudes a real sense of fun and frivolity.

A real depth and noticeable variety is present within their sound and is undoubtedly what sets them aside from your average, run-of-the-mill support band. By the time their disarmingly heartfelt grand finale Absence comes around, they have their audience in the palm of their hands.