Gig review: KOYO at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

KOYO are a Leeds five-piece that create a fusion of rock, Prog and experimental guitar music that stands head and shoulders over a scene mired by a dwindling presence of original acts.

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, was the last stop on a series of performances around the country, where KOYO have received critical a claim by many music publications and critics.

Performing tracks from their recently released debut, KOYO effortlessly recreated the vast sounds and sonic pulsing atmospherics of the album, a feat I was unprepared for due to the evident complexities of the time signatures, samples and thunderous sound of the studio recordings.

Whilst the crowd may have been sparse, KOYO are onto a fine future, having already played Leeds Festival this year and generating a feverent buzz in the often impenetrable London scene.

A one to watch band with a bright future ahead, catch KOYO next time they are in Leeds, and see what all the buzz is about.