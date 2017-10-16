Gig review: JP Cooper at Leeds University Stylus

“Make some noise if you we’re raised under grey skies, it’s such a pleasure to be back in Leeds”, chanted JP Cooper as he immediately made a connection with the sold out northern crowd in front of him at the University of Leeds’s Union Stylus.

Dressed in his trademark flat cap, the singer/songwriter echoed his flawless vocals around the compact venue, delivering a spectacular indie rock concert, that ultimately kept the predominantly older and reserved crowd dancing for the entire show.

J P Cooper at Leeds University. Picture: Louis Hobbs

Supporting Cooper was Irish-born singer Aine Cahill, who expressed her fantastic blend of 1950s jazz, alongside current pop music. Inspired by Lana Del Rey, the audience was captivated by her unique sound and evoking emotion, which allowed you to escape into her world.

The stage was set even bigger, and brighter for the arrival of the Manchester born artist, whose sound was considerably louder than Cahill’s. Accompanied by his personal band, who were immaculate all night long, Cooper admitted all he’s ever wanted to do is try and be honest with his music, which was undoubtedly portrayed through his wistful lyrics and passion to perform.

Stage presence is the backbone of any good act, which Cooper flaunts in abundance. Touring his recently released studio album ‘Raised Under Grey Skies’ he powered through a surprising 90-minute set, constantly building upon the electric atmosphere.

Ironically singing ‘September song’ in October – his solo single which peaked at number 7 in the UK charts – the song was brought to life, as you could honestly feel the devotion he has for his music through his unblemished voice.

Whilst, the set may not have been for people who suffer from flashing lights, the energetic colours really brought the act and the audience together, giving the whole night a warm and romantic feel.

Additionally, the upcoming artist offered an overall fantastically vibrant performance, which should be on the bucket-list of all those who fancy an engaging experience, from a very talented individual.