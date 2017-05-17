Gig review: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Academy Leeds

In keeping with having an ‘eclectic’ musical taste, or so I keep telling myself, I thought I’d stray from the usual and discover something different from my usual palate of metal, rock and general shoe gazing. So I find myself at the O2 Academy in Leeds waiting for George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

As the DJ comes to a fairly abrupt end, the band arrive on stage and cue some chest throbbing bass. This then changes my whole perception to Mr Clinton and his Parliament of Funkadelics. I find myself tapping away like a horse learning to count to 100, I develop involuntary bodily movements, some which resemble the kind of thing you see from a drunk uncle at a wedding reception.

This is some serious funk and cleverly mastered by the nigh on 120 people – or so it seems – up on stage partying away likes it’s ... 2017.

It’s a pretty amazing set, rapturously sliding it’s way from one sublimely delivered song to another each lasting what seems like 20 minutes. What a party this would be if it could be neatly wrapped in a box and unleashed in the front room. For a man 75 years young he absolutely commands the stage and what a presence he unleashes on a crowd who are literally bouncing around.

Being a huge Red Hot Chili Peppers fan, I know he produced one of their early albums, Freaky Styley, so my knowledge of Clinton was appreciated at an early age, but to engage so much passion in a career that has spanned nigh on 60 years is very admirable. Long may he continue as the pinacle of a genre so appreciated by millions of people around the world.

Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

George Clinton at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff