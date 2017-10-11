Gig review: Flyte at The Chapel, Leeds

I would be surprised if Leeds venue Chapel has ever been host to quite as charming an evening as last Thursday’s offering.

Flyte, with their 60s Bowie synths and floppy 90s haircuts displayed alternative-pop at its very best.

The London-based quartet recently released their debut album, The Loved Ones. With it’s newspaper/magazine aesthetic it broadcasts stories of contorted characters close to their hearts.

Opening with the refined yet still indie-band-in-garage style single ‘Victoria Falls’ the first chapter teased. It was however, pre-album favourite ‘Closer Together’ that fittingly united the room with it’s unashamed hooky decoration.

Frontman Will Taylor struck an endearing relationship with the crowd. A healthy back and forth with the evening’s court jesters was punctuated by sincere story telling. We met important people from his past and present through the sweet and sombre of ‘Harley Street’ and ‘Orphans of the Storm’ and potentially earned insight into troubling times of his own via the delicate and uplifting ‘Annie and Alistair’.

Dropping to near silence in the middle of ‘Sliding Doors’ proved a stand-out moment. Taylor’s kaleidoscopic guitar effect just about held the room together before he eventually embarked upon the most heartfelt melody you’ll find on the album.

We arrive at the encore, delightfully deliberate in its orchestration. The evening comes to a close with swaying anthem ‘Faithless’ but not before the four singers stun the room into total astonishment with their a cappella rendition of ‘Archie, Marry Me’. A genuine masterpiece. Truly world class.

Flyte have identity in striking abundance. You can feel it exuding from every inch of their expression. In combing the old and the new, the out of this world and the human they have found their perch. And they can sit very comfortably knowing that with this ingredient, their work can only resonate with infinitely engaging quality.