Gig preview: Charlemagne Palestine and Rhys Chatham at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds

Thirty years on from their first collaboration, a rare live performance brings together two giants of modern composition.

Composer, performer and visual artist Charlemagne Palestine is a legend of the New York avant-garde, a peer of Philip Glass, Steve Reich and Terry Riley, and the missing link between Moondog and Sonic Youth.

His music is epic, ritualistic and intense, often performed on the piano.

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Rhys Chatham helped define New York’s downtown aesthetic in the 1970s and served as a mentor to Sonic Youth, Swans and more.

“One of noise rock’s founding fathers. Without him, there would be no Sonic Youth, no Jesus and Mary Chain, no My Bloody Valentine ... he remains a towering figure among six-string aficionados” — Chicago Tribune on Rhys Chatham.

“A pioneer” — The Guardian on Charlemagne Palestine.

Charlemagne Palestine and Rhys Chatham, with support Astral Social Club at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds on October 12.

