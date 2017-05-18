Gig preview: Chambers at BBC Radio 1’s Academy

Chambers, the self-styled ‘Sister Doom’ rock duo from Leeds and Hull, have created quite a buzz since the release of their single Hostile on the indie label I’m Not From London at the tail-end of last year.

“One of our songs, called Disappear, was played on Radio 1 but it also got played a lot in Hull football stadium, weekly basically,” says singer and guitarist Aeris Houlihan. “They even used it in a promo advertsing their season, so that was really cool.”

The band have also had interest from the US in using one of their tracks in a TV series, and performed to the national press at a rooftop gig in Hull that was part of the Humber Street Sesh festival.

On Thursday May 25 they are due to play at BBC Radio 1’s Academy show at the Albemarle Music Centre, Hull.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with BBC Humberside because we go there and do different things for them,” explains Houlihan. “They asked us to do a David Bowie cover for a tribute event. Because they really like us they keep asking us to do things. They got us played on Radio 1 and put us forward for this, because it’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull we agreed to do it. It’s a big achievement, really.”

A new single, Down The Rabbit Hole, is due out in June and on June 14 Houlihan and drummer Ellie Churchill will perform with Middle Child dance theatre company at The Welly in Hull. Several festival dates are also on the cards along with headline shows in London, Cheltenham and at Oporto in Leeds on June 27. An EP is slated for October release, along with a European tour. “It’s just all systems go,” says Houiihan.

Chambers are due to release a new single in June.

www.facebook.com/ukchambers/