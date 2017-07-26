‘Five things to look out for’ at the Symphonic Sounds of Back To Basics

This Friday two Leeds institutions come together to celebrate the full range of the city’s sensational musical offering, with dancefloor anthems reworked and performed live by Yorkshire’s own symphony orchestra, joined by guest artists from Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada, Republica and more. Here are fiev things to look forward to at this Friday’s concert in Millennium Square.

Dave Beer

Leeds clubbing legend Dave Beer co-organised the Symphonics Sounds of Back to Basics with the Orchestra of Opera North.

The man, the legend. Beero, as he is affectionally known, is a party in himself. He is the life and soul of Basics, has an everybody’s welcome attitude and his acid house and punk spirit is as strong now as it ever was. Whether he’s toasting on the mic, DJing, or getting wild on the floor, without him the party would be nothing.

The Book

If you buy a VIP ticket you will be get a copy of the new Back to Basics book included for free. It is a big compendium that draws together a collection of photographs from over the years. They take in the many different venues and wild parties, as well as babies and weddings that have come about after meetings on the dance floor. The book will also include some of the many infamous flyers that have made Basics the funky and anti-establishment party it is.

The Opera North Orchestra

The Orchestra of Opera North will perform the Symphonics Sounds of Back to Basics.

Musically this is gong to be nothing short of spectacular. Founded in 1977, this orchestra is the only orchestra in Britain which performs throughout the year in concert halls as well as opera houses.For this gig there will be 50 musicians involved together with live vocalists and some very special guests.

Basement Jaxx

These now globally recognised dance dudes have got countless worldwide dance smashes under their belt. Anthems like ‘Where’s Your Head At’ have been the soundtrack to a generation and way back before they were festival headliners and TV regulars, they played Back to Basics and proved their serious house credentials. That they come back to mark 25 years of the famous party is special indeed.

Robert Owens

Basement Jaxx are taking part in the Symphonics Sounds of Back to Basics show.

Owens himself is a very real bit of house history. He’s provided vocals to countless seminal cuts with the likes of Fingers Inc alongside Larry Heard such as ‘I’ll Be Your Friend’ (1992), and ‘Mine to Give’ (2000, a collaboration with Photek) and still turns out spine chilling sounds to this day. His involvement assures you that the vocal aspect of this musical celebration will be utterly captivating.

Tickets: £28.00 / £25 concessions (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)

Box office: 0844 848 2720 / 0113 376 0318

Online: www.operanorth.co.uk / www.millsqleeds.com

Robert Owens will appear at the Symphonics Sounds of Back to Basics.

The concert will be followed by an official after-party at O2 Academy Leeds from 10.30pm to 6am. With Felix Buxton, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Robert Owens (DJ Set), Ralph Lawson, Dave Beer, James Holroyd, Tristan Da Cunha, Frenchy, Gas House Kids. £10 advance (with a ticket or wristband to Symphonic Sounds) or £15 advance. www.ticketmaster.co.uk