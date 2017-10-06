Review:The Mountain Between Us (12A)

On general release

Oscar winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba headline a high altitude romantic drama directed by Hany Abu-Assad, based on the novel of the same title by Charles Martin.

As winter descends on Salt Lake City, many flights out of the airport are cancelled, leaving travellers stranded. Gifted surgeon Dr Ben Bass (Elba) needs to head home to attend to patients so he decides that he will charter a private flight.

He offers a seat on the plane to a fellow traveller, photojournalist Alex Martin (Winslet), who is due to marry her handsome fiance Mark (Dermot Mulroney) the following day.

During the subsequent flight, charter pilot Walter (Beau Bridges) suffers a heart attack and the plane crashes into the High Uintas Wilderness.

Ben and Alex survive the impact with non-life-threatening injuries. The strangers are acutely aware that no one knows about the last-minute charter flight and they must rely on each other to overcome the sub-zero conditions, perilous terrain and natural predators that hunt in snow-laden Utah.

The gruelling ordeal brings Ben and Alex closer together and they both struggle with newfound feelings as they face myriad obstacles in their path back to civilisation.