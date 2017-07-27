Eat Leeds Restaurant Week - mouthwatering city centre savings August 14 to 20

FOOD fans are being invited on a culinary trip around the world without leaving the city centre with amazing savings on the menu at a new Eat Leeds Restaurant Week.

The week-long celebration - from August 14 to 20 - will celebrate one of the hottest food destinations in the UK and will be celebrated with amazing savings.

Around 70 of the city's best loved and new venues will be serving up unbeatable discounts and a generous helping of enviable events to showcase the outstanding diversity of its thriving food scene.

HUGE SAVINGS: Full details - including all participating venues and offers - are available now at eatleeds.co.uk.

Visit the website to dine for less and download a special Leeds Restaurant Week Offer Voucher.

Each restaurant is also listed and has crafted a bespoke menu for either £10 or £15 per person, which will be available for one week only.

All Bar One

It is the perfect chance to discover something totally new or to visit that family favourite.

From finger licking Mexican to sizzling Japanese, visitors to Leeds city centre will be able to take a culinary trip around the world.

The city is home to some of the most fresh and innovative eateries, from fine dining and world famous breweries to tantalising street food and good ol’ pub grub.

"From tapas to Thai, BBQ to Brazilian, the choice is yours. Whatever you fancy, there’s a restaurant participating in Leeds Restaurant Week for you," said a spokeswoman.

Byron Food - burger and beer

"Diners really can take a culinary trip around the world.

"It will put the spotlight on food from American, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, the Caribbean, China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Mediterranean, Mexico, Pan-Asia, South America, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam and, of course, Britain.

"We want diners to visit the website at eatleeds.co.uk for full information of this great event - and to take up the incredible offers up for grabs.

"Read about their tempting offers and download your Leeds Restaurant Week voucher.

Reds True BBQ

"If you enjoy great dining out experiences and want great deals and information about the best places to eat in the city, you can also sign up for our subscription emails."

The event is brought by Leeds Business Improvement District, a business-led, not for profit organisation voted for by the city’s businesses with an ambitious plan to transform Leeds city centre – improving experiences and standards and adding value for all city users.

For more information call 0113 243 4713, email info@eatleeds.co.uk and for social media links visit www.facebook.com/eatleeds, @eat_leeds and www.instagram.com/eat.leeds.

Chez Mal