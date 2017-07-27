Cheers! Oktoberfest returns to Leeds for two weekends of bier, food and fun

Don that dirndl and leap into those lederhosen - Oktoberfest is returning to Leeds for two weekends instead of one full of of bier, food and entertainment.

And this year’s event - October 6-8 then 13-15 - has a brand new and bigger city centre venue to host up to 12,000 bier fans at South Bank Depot in Globe Road.

Last year's inaugural event saw 6,000 people take on the Tetley, so this year offers double the capacity for revellers.

The new location, walking distance from Leeds’ train station, has recently been used for live theatre during Transform Arts Festival, to film mainstream TV dramas and is the new large scale indoor and outdoor space at the heart of the South Bank regeneration.

One of the largest bier festivals in the world, Oktoberfest is one of Germany’s largest traditional festivals. Celebrating all things Bavarian, this year’s Leeds version has acquired an exclusive and collaboration with HofBräu.

HofBräu have a prestigious reputation as one of the last traditional Munich breweries still under Bavarian ownership. Founded in 1589 by the Duke of Bavaria, the brewery is steeped in history.

This is a UK exclusive for the brewery, and they will be bringing traditional wooden barrels and performing Ceremonial Tappings at each session – “O’zapft is” - known for being super-theatrical.

Matt Long, Festival promoter said: “We can’t wait to bring back Oktoberfest Leeds, this time over the first two weekends in October.

"The new site is perfect for our large-scale bier event. We have loads of surprises up our sleeves in regard to entertainment from the in-house Oompah band, to authentic Bavarian food and Wooden Barrell tapping ceremonies. We are excited and privileged about having a UK exclusive with HofBräu.

"They are an amazing traditional Bavarian brewery from Munich, so having them pouring is going to be special.”

Both weekends will be full of tasty authentic cuisine from the Bavarian area including award winning Bratwurst and the in-house Oompah band will be performing throughout both weekends.

You can buy experiences, including standard, VIP tickets (VIP Entrance, entry into the raised VIP area, shared table, 1 free stein of HofBräu, Waiter and Waitress table service) or the VIP Package (Private table for up to 8 people within the raised VIP area close to the band, 8 free steins of HofBräu, Waiter and Waitress table service.)

Drinking Sessions:

5th – 8th October 2017

Friday: Evening Session – 4pm till 11pm - £10

Saturday: Day session 12pm -5pm £10 | Evening Session – 6pm till 11pm £10 Sunday: Day Session 2pm-8pm £6

12th – 15th October

Friday: Evening Session – 4pm till 11pm - £10

Saturday: Day session 12pm -5pm £10 | Evening Session – 6pm till 11pm £10 Sunday: Day Session 2pm-8pm £6

