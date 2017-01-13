How retail world sold idea for exhibition

A group of artists were enticed to Leeds by tales of leisure, pleasure, raucous retail and bags of brands.

They came, they saw, they conquered (and spent) and then took inspiration for an exhibition in the city’s up and coming cultural district that opens to the public tonight.

‘Sell Yourself’ has been put together by new members to the East Street Arts movement Jemma Egan, May Hands, Rebecca Molloy, Lindsey Mendick, Sarah Roberts and Paloma Proudfoot.

In it, they explore the relationship between art and sculptural installation and the allure of retail and man-made forms of leisure.

They took inspiration from shopping centres, window displays, spas and home showrooms which lead us to succumb to buying.

Following on from last night’s private view, the exhibition runs until January 29.

It is open at the home of East Street Arts on Vicar Lane on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (12 – 6pm) or by appointment. Free Admission.

East Street Arts is an organisation which aims to develop artists through its provision of studio and facilities and events.